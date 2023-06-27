Embark on a culinary journey to China with Chef Oscar Pun at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Experience the finest Cantonese cuisine with Oscar Pun, Executive Chef from the award-winning Pagoda Chinese Restaurant in Bangkok on 29 June to 1 July.

Enjoy 15% #discount when booking before 28 June 2023 (Discount code: 15OFF)

Don’t miss these exclusive culinary experiences at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa!

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳 𝗢𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗿’𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲

Savor a sensational six-course set dinner

Price: THB 2,888++ per couple (set menu)

Date: 29-30 June 2023 | 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Venue: Big Fish & Bar Hua Hin

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 with special dishes by Chef Oscar Pun

Price: THB 1,699++ per person

Date: 1 July 2023 | 18:00 – 22:00 hrs.

Venue: Amber Kitchen

Book now: https://bit.ly/CantoneseDiscoveriesHuaHin

For more information or reservations, please contact us via

☎ +66 (0)32 904 666

📱Line https://lin.ee/4SI7IHz

📧 huahin.reservations@marriott.com

