Emergency Decree extended throughout September

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had announced yesterday in the meeting with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha the extension of Emergency Decree until the end of September.

The National Security Council (NSC) said it had approved the extension as the amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act is still imminent. The NSC also restated that it did not extend the Emergency Decree to control the current political situation or the nationwide student’s ongoing rallies.

NSC Secretary-General Somsak Rungsita said the government will not interfere with the rallies if they are organised lawfully.

In addition, Somsak said “We will be meeting tomorrow to discuss measures that need to be eased, such as fully reopening schools, reinstating public transportation and reopening sports stadiums.”

Sources: The Thaiger | Nation Thailand

