Emergency decree may be replace with tougher amendment to Communicable Disease Act

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government is considering to repeal the emergency decree starting new year and replacing it with a tougher amendment to the Communicable Disease Control Act.

He said the amendment would allow the Disease Control Committee (DCC) more power in introducing measures such as budget allocation for local and state quarantine during any new outbreaks of Covid-19. The amendment aims to create flexibility and address the needs of Thai people, he added.

The emergency decree declared since March has extended several times since its implementation. The current extension is set to expire on January 15. The minister says if the Covid-19 situation stabilises, it will be replaced with the Communicable Disease Act come starting 2021.

He also said that the government needs more time before deciding if New Year celebrations should be cancelled or not. Despite this, several provincial governments around the country have already instructed organisers to cancel their festivities following the latest outbreak in Samut Sakhon that is continuing to spread in other regions.

Source: The Thaiger

