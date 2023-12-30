Enchanting Hua Hin Festival gets underway at 19 Rai Queen’s Park

The “Enchanting Hua Hin” festival, a celebration of music, art, and local culture, has started at Queen’s Park (19 Rai).

This year’s event, running from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, is a collaboration between Hua Hin Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association.

The festival kicked off with a light and sound show titled “Enchanting Hua Hin: The Power of Music and Local Artistry”, which will run from December 29 to 31, 2023.

Visitors are treated to a range of activities, including the exhibition “Hua Hin, Unforgettable”, showcasing the rich history of the region, alongside stalls offering local foods and products.

A highlight of the festival is the lineup of nightly events and performances. The opening ceremony featured the renowned artist Maliwan Na, setting a high bar for the following acts. Each night presents a unique experience, from the Prakit Show monkey theater performance to the New Year’s Eve countdown with artist Bua Fai Sai Topline. The festival also includes the Little Enchantress contest, the Miss Hua Hin contest, and performances by various artists and bands, culminating in the closing act by Tid Am on January 7.

December 30, 2023: Prakit Show monkey theater performance.

December 31, 2023: New Year’s Eve countdown and artist Bua Fai Sai Topline.

January 1, 2024: Little Enchantress contest and Banana band.

January 2, 2024: Miss Hua Hin contest and artist Gik Rungnapa.

January 3, 2024: Khaeng band.

January 4, 2024: Lam Yong Nong Hin Haw band.

January 5, 2024: Poo Pongsit Kampee.

January 6, 2024: Feris Pritsada.

January 7, 2024: Tid Am.

