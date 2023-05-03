Enchanting mermaid show returns to Waghor Aquarium, May 5-6

The enchanting mermaid show is set to return to Waghor Aquarium in Prachuap Khiri Khan on May 5-6.

The two-day event will feature two shows each day, one from 9:00am-11:30am and another from 1:00pm-3:30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to witness the beauty of various types of aquatic creatures, including those living in freshwater, brackish water, and saltwater. In addition to the mermaid show, guests can explore the museum’s exhibits on astronomy, space, science, and technology, as well as displays related to the history and images of His Majesty King Rama IV.

Furthermore, visitors can take a scenic train ride through the park to enjoy the views of the sea. Admission prices are THB 50 for adults and children over 136cm in height, and THB 30 for children between 91-135cm in height.

The mermaid show has been a hit with tourists in the past, with many children captivated by the graceful movements of the mermaids in the tank. The park has received positive feedback from previous visitors, who praised the museum’s exhibits and the beautiful sea view.

For those interested in attending, updates on the event can be found on the Waghor Aquarium’s Facebook page. The aquarium is located in the Waghor Compound, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, and offers a fun and educational experience for the whole family.

Best of all, there is no extra cost to see the show.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/E7FJNG7z2ULbZY7n7

