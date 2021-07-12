Expat blocks entrance to controversial Soi 102 landfill site, forcing impromptu meeting with Mayor

HUA HIN:– The ongoing situation concerning the controversial Soi 102 landfill site took a dramatic turn on Monday after one local resident decided to take matters in to his own hands.

Video footage shared to social media, which has since been removed, showed how a foreign man had parked his pick up truck across the entrance to the site, blocking access for garbage trucks – three of which were forced to turn around having been unable to dump trash.

The stunt was enough to catch the attention of the powers that be, with Hua Hin’s mayor arriving at the scene a short time later to hold an impromptu meeting with local residents, who continue to be angered and dismayed that the municipality decided to use nearby land for waste disposal.

Mayor Nopporn told the people gathered at the site that he understood their concerns and apologised for the situation. He stressed, however, that he is doing all he can to find an alternative site.

Following the meeting on Monday, a excavator was sent to the site with a promise that the landfill site will be made deeper in order to help with the waste disposal.

Mayor Nopporn said the site will be used until at least July 20 with the intention being to use an alternative site thereafter.

Mayor Nopporn added that since the closure of the landfill site at the Thanarat Infantry Camp, many localities have been affected by the issue – it isn’t only Hua Hin.

The move to use the land on Soi 102 came after a twenty year agreement the municipality had with the operators of a landfill site located near the Thanarat Military Camp in Pranburi ended on July 1.

Last week, the mayor said he had written to the Prime Minister in a bid to resolve the issue.

Hua Hin currently does not have its own waste disposal facility and an attempt to reach an agreement to use a site in Phetchaburi province has been unsuccessful.

In a meeting held recently with locals, the mayor said he still hoped a deal could be struck to start re-using the Thanarat site.

Another meeting is due to take place later this week where locals are expected to receive an update on the situation.

Since first breaking the story, Hua Hin Today has spoken to a number of people who live near the new site, with one person saying she could no longer open the windows and doors of her house due to the foul smell coming from the dump.

