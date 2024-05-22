Explore the great outdoors: Prachuap Khiri Khan is home to FIVE national parks

Did you know the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan is home to five of Thailand’s national parks?

And they are all within easy reach of Hua Hin.

This offers residents and visitors alike an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature in some of the country’s most spectacular settings.

The quintet of parks – Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, Kui Buri National Park, Hat Wanakorn National Park, Ao Siam National Park, and Huai Yang Waterfall National Park – each presents a unique natural environment ranging from marine landscapes to dense forests and waterfalls, catering to a wide spectrum of outdoor enthusiasts.

It is worth noting that this article does not include Kaeng Krachan, which is Thailand’s largest national park. While parts of the park are located in Prachuap Khiri Khan, its address is Phetchaburi.

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

As Thailand’s pioneering marine national park, Khao Sam Roi Yot, or “The Mountain of Three Hundred Peaks,” is steeped in both natural wonder and folklore. Its name echoes the dramatic landscape of 300 limestone peaks, a sight to behold from both land and sea. Beyond its geological splendor, the park harbors tales of ancient mariners and settlements, adding a layer of historical intrigue to its natural beauty.

Visitors can explore the mystical Phraya Nakhon Cave, unwind at the secluded Laem Sala Beach, or engage in bird watching at Thung Sam Roi Yot, among other activities. The mangrove forest nature trail and a boat trip along Khao Daeng Canal offer immersive experiences in the park’s diverse ecosystems.

Must see: Make sure you check out the Khao Daeng viewpoint, Phraya Nakhon Cave and Bueng Bua Wood Boardwalk and visitor centre.

Entrance fee: Foreign adults 200 Baht, Foreign children (under 14) 100 Baht

Distance from Hua Hin: 1 hour by car, 59km

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/veG2J53iYmWzG9g38

Kui Buri National Park

Renowned for its remarkable wildlife, particularly the sizable populations of gaurs and wild elephants, Kui Buri National Park provides a rare glimpse into the lives of these majestic animals.

Organized viewing at designated spots ensures a safe and respectful distance, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness these creatures in their natural habitat.

Must see: Take a trip with the park officers to see the elephants and a wide array of other animals in their natural habitat.

Entrance fee: Foreign adults 200 Baht, Foreign children (under 14) 100 Baht.

Distance from Hua Hin: 1.5 hours by car, 88km

Hat Wanakorn National Park

Characterized by its extensive, unspoiled beach and lined with sea pines, Hat Wanakorn National Park offers a tranquil retreat by the sea.

The backdrop of small islands and opportunities for snorkeling to explore coral reefs further enhances its appeal as a destination for relaxation and adventure.

Must see: Visit the beach at the national park, and if possible take a boat trip to the nearby uninhabited islands of Ko Chan and Ko Thai See. The coral reefs around the island offer the best snorkeling sites in the province.

Entrance fee: Foreign adults 100 Baht, Foreign children (under 14) 50 Baht

Distance from Hua Hin: 2 hours by car, 118km

https://maps.app.goo.gl/XMs84CkE8TS6F9Wt8

Huai Yang Waterfall National Park

Straddling the narrowest part of Thailand, Huai Yang Waterfall National Park is a testament to the country’s varied landscapes, from lush forests to stunning waterfalls and serene beaches.

Attractions like Huai Yang and Kha On Waterfalls, coupled with the challenge of climbing Khao Luang Mountain, present a comprehensive nature experience.

Must see: Be sure to explore the Huai Yang Waterfall, which has a total of 7 levels. Level 1-2 is a small waterfall, about 2-5 meters high. Level 3 is best for swimming. There is a panoramic viewpoint that has the best sunrise and sea view located on level 4.

Entrance fee: Foreign adults 100 Baht, Foreign children (under 14) 50 Baht

Distance from Hua Hin: 2 hours, 10 mins by car, 140km

https://maps.app.goo.gl/CiSfopBV5pXumYaq7

Ao Siam National Park

The latest addition to the province’s national park collection, Ao Siam National Park, encompasses a wide range of ecosystems, including mangrove and peat swamp forests. Its diverse flora and fauna are accessible via the Yang Forest Nature Trail, leading adventurers through the heart of the park’s pristine environments.

Must see: Koh Talu This island is renowned for its beautiful snorkeling spots, white sandy beaches, lush coconut trees, and the unique Talu channel.

Entrance Fee: At the time of publishing there are no entrance fees for Ao Siam National Park.

Distance from Hua Hin: 2.5 hours by car, 180km

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wXu2tu1YQR3qHxMT7

Passport to Thailand National Parks

For anyone who plans on visiting any of Thailand’s national parks, you should take a look at the Passport to Thailand National Parks.

The booklet was launched in a bid to encourage exploration and conservation pof the national parks, inviting both locals and tourists to discover the myriad wonders of Thailand’s protected areas. This innovative program not only promotes sustainable tourism but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the country’s environmental heritage.

As you visit each national park you will receive a stamp in your national parks passport providing a record of your trip.

Whether seeking solace on a secluded beach, the thrill of wildlife sightings, or the awe of cascading waterfalls, these parks showcase some of the best nature and wildlife in Prachuap Khiri Khan, all within reach from the comforting embrace of Hua Hin.

