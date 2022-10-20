Eye catching drone video shows progress of new Hua Hin train line – but will it be finished by year end target?

A new video shows the progress of the work on the dual track train that is currently being constructed in Hua Hin.

The drone footage is the latest video from Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel, which released monthly videos charting the construction of the new train line.

The video takes viewers from the train line at Soi 6, in the north of Hua Hin, through the centre of town and towards Nong Kae station, which is located next to the Vana Nava water park.

During the flight, the eye catching video gives viewers a unique perspective of the construction of key elements of the project, including the new Hua Hin train station, the elevated track, the new second ground level tracks and elevated traffic overpasses.

While construction seems to be continuing at pace along parts of the line, other sections seem to be some way off completion.

Perhaps the most notable areas where construction has really progressed is on the train station and on several of the elevated traffic overpasses.

The new Hua Hin train station building is now really starting to take shape.

In September, the government said the new dual track train will be completed by the end of the year.

The line which includes Hua Hin forms part of the route which connects Nakhon Pathom with Chumphon and is divided into three sections: Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin (169km), Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan (76km) and Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon (167km).

According to Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman and deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, the new track will cut the travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok to around 2.5 hours.

