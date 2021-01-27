Fake Cambodian monks busted

Twenty-seven Cambodian nationals have been arrested for entering the country without proper documentation and disguising themselves as Buddhist monks at Wat Talom temple in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district.

Immigration Police chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang announced on Tuesday. We received a tip-off that the temple had several hundred monks living in a crowded space that could become a hotspot for Covid-19.

Sompong said people reported that some monks were reselling food to merchants which they received from the public.

The temple had divided its living quarters into two separate areas. Normal monks live upstairs while migrant monks live downstairs as well as under the crematorium.

Officers found that 181 migrant monks from Myanmar, India, Cambodia, Laos and Bangladesh had proper documentation but the 27 had neither entry papers nor ID cards.

All 27, who were ordered to change out of their monk robes were taken to Bang Saothong police station and charged with illegally entering and impersonating Buddhist monks.

Source: Nationthailand

