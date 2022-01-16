Family positive communication project

Last month, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Ms. Pailin Kongpan, presided over the launch of a project to promote positive family communication. This project is established for parents, guardians, and carers of children and adolescents.

The project launch was also attended by staff of the Hua Hin Family Centre, community representatives, and staff of the Social Welfare Division which was held at the Naresdamri meeting room at the Hua Hin municipality office. Mr. Anusorn Sukkanta, Social Action Developer from the Office of Social Development and Human Security of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, was a speaker on the day which had a total of 30 participants in the training.

In collaboration with the Path2Health Foundation, (P2H), the family centre in Hua Hin municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, recognises the importance of family by reducing the risk of inappropriate behaviours between parents and children and adolescents. It’s also a way for parents and guardians to strengthen and improve their communication skills.

