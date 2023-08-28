Father Ted star Joe Rooney to perform at Father Ted’s in Hua Hin

This is set to be a great night of comedy at Father Ted’s

Joe Rooney, best recognized for his role as the iconic Father Damo in the hit Channel 4 sitcom “Father Ted,” is set to delight fans in Hua Hin with a special live performance at Father Ted’s Irish Pub, an apt setting for the occasion.

The event, titled ‘A CELEBRATION OF FATHER TED WITH JOE ROONEY – LIVE IN HUA HIN,’ is the result of a collaboration between The Comedy Club Bangkok, Father Teds, and Orchid Palm Homes.

The evening promises a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating one of the most beloved sitcoms of its time.

Tickets: https://megatix.in.th/events/a-celebration-of-fatherted-with-joe-rooney-fatherdamo-live-in-hua-hin

In “Father Ted,” Rooney’s Father Damo character was known to many as the rebellious priest who tempted the innocent Dougal with his earring-adorned, cigarette-smoking persona. Rooney’s comedic depiction of Father Damo made a mark in the memorable episode “The Old Grey Whistle Theft.”

Now, fans in Hua Hin have the opportunity to experience this comedy live.

Rooney’s performance will weave in and out of character, treating audiences to a plethora of jokes, references, and reminiscing moments from the show. Notably, attendees can participate in the “Craggy Island quiz” and the inclusive “Lovely Girls Competition” — a challenge to showcase the loveliest laugh, walk, and sandwich-making skills.

That’s not all; participants can also look forward to a dancing priests competition. Special appearances are expected throughout the evening, ranging from a nursery-rhyme singing Ziggy Stardust to renditions from Nirvana, Johnny Cash, and others. A highlight of the event will undeniably be the communal sing-along to the cult favorite, “My Lovely Horse.”

Tickets for this laugh out loud comedy show have been in high demand. As of now, the back table seats, priced at ฿700.00, are already sold out.

However, fans still have options with single high stool seats available for ฿600.00 and front table seats ranging from ฿800.00.

The much-anticipated event will be held at Father Ted’s Irish Pub in Hua Hin on Thursday, 7th September 2023, with the laughter set to commence at 8:00 pm.

As Joe Rooney might say in the spirit of his character, “Ah, go on… you will, or Feck off!”

Tickets: https://megatix.in.th/events/a-celebration-of-fatherted-with-joe-rooney-fatherdamo-live-in-hua-hin

comments