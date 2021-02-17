FDA warms public against slimming products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to beware of a slimming product called “Mang Luck Capsule” claiming to be made from sweet basil (ocimum basilicum) and helps “eliminate” excessive fat in the body.

Vice secretary-general Supattra Boonsern said, “The FDA tested the product, which has not received approval, and found that it contains sibutramine an appetite suppressant which is illegal in Thailand.”

The unauthorised manufacturing, importing, exporting, selling, or possessing of sibutramine is punishable by a maximum of 20-year imprisonment and/or a 2 million Baht fine.

The side effects are:

Dry mouth

Headache

Insomnia

Constipation

High blood pressure

Accelerated heartbeat

The FDA together with the policy has already launched an investigation into the manufacturer and/or importer of the products.

Supattra said the FDA investigated the product after receiving complaints from numerous customers who saw advertisements for the capsule online and doubted its effectiveness in eliminating fat as claimed.

FDA hotline 1556 or the agency via the Oryor mobile application.

Source: The Nation Thailand

