Felicitee Lawrie brings Humans of Hua Hin series to Hua Hin Today

Freelance writer Felicitee Lawrie is bringing her Humans of Hua Hin series to Hua Hin Today.

The series, which will be featured in both the print and online editions, introduces readers to the diverse and fascinating people who call Hua Hin home.

The Humans of Hua Hin series will be a collection of interviews showcasing the unique personalities and experiences of the people who live, work or have a connection with Hua Hin.

Since starting a similar project in 2022, Felicitee has interviewed numerous people in Hua Hin, capturing their stories and sharing them with her readers.

Now, Felicitee’s work is set to reach an even wider audience with the publication of her series in Hua Hin Today.

The newspaper and online platform, which has been serving the expat community in Hua Hin for almost 20 years, is known for its engaging reporting, features, information and comprehensive events coverage.

According to Hua Hin Today’s editor, Jonathan Fairfield, the decision to collaborate with Felicitee was an easy one.

“I’ve been a reader of Felicitee’s content for some time, and I’ve always been impressed with the quality of her writing and engaging and informative interviews.”

“I really believe the Humans of Hua Hin series will be an excellent addition to Hua Hin Today’s output and more importantly, I think our readers will really enjoy reading Felicitee’s interviews.”

Readers of Hua Hin Today can get to know a little more about Felicitee below:

I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Felicitee Lawrie and I write for pleasure, freelance, and offer my efforts for publication in Hua Hin Today. One of my specialties is the Humans of Hua Hin series, where I have the pleasure of chatting with local people and then bringing their fascinating stories to the local community either digitally, online, or via the Facebook pages of Hua Hin Today, or in its monthly printed newspaper.

I live between Sydney, Australia and Khao Tao, just south of Hua Hin. I began writing human interest stories featuring members of the local community in 2022, pitching the idea to my publisher at the time as a way to stay connected with Hua Hin even during my annual 6 months in Australia.

The writing journey for me so far has been a very stimulating and thoroughly enjoyable experience. Through allowing my interviewees to recommend two other people who are added to my list of potential interview candidates, I have been able to meet people I would never have met otherwise. I aim to write about a broad spectrum of people, Thai and expat, men and women, and have yet to interview a person who didn’t have a unique, interesting and inspiring story to tell about how they arrived at this present moment here, as a resident of Hua Hin. Readers will see people they know featured, and others they would like to get to know. In Hua Hin, there is no such thing as being ordinary.

While in Thailand, I naturally prefer to chat face-to-face, but when in Australia use whatever means best suits the interviewee. The pandemic has taught all of us how to function remotely! My labour of love is also a way for me to feel I am contributing. A wise woman told me that we need only 3 things to be happy: to give and receive love, to have something to look forward to, and to feel that we are making a contribution.

Perhaps sometime soon, I might approach you for a chat. I promise it is a painless experience where we put aside around 2 hours for me to get to know the real you, with plenty of questions and some laughter in the mix. You share some pictures from your life, and give me 2 more names to add to my list, and soon I have the written article ready for your approval. You get to ensure I have not divulged anything too personal, the facts are correct, and the article properly captures who you are.

This will be my first article to feature in the print and online editions of Hua Hin Today. If you’ve never heard of Khun Pu, don’t worry, neither had I. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed meeting him.

Hope to chat with you sometime soon.

Felicitee

You can read Felicitee’s interview with Thai actor Khun Pu Vithaya here.

