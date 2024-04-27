Field survey launched to boost conservation efforts at Hua Hin Beach

A field survey was carried out on April 25 at Hua Hin Beach as part of efforts to boost environmental conservation.

The survey is part of a plan to enhance the preservation of natural beach environments across Thailand’s central and eastern regions.

The Mayor of Hua Hin assigned Mr. Theeraphan Chadphon, Director of the Public Health and Environmental Department, to lead the initiative. He was joined by Mr. Thapanapong Sirisitnantivach, a Sanitary Scholar, in collecting crucial geospatial data that will assist in developing a detailed conservation strategy.

The survey team included experts Ms. Waranit Kraipinit, an Environmental Scholar from the Department of Natural Environmental Management and Art, and her colleagues from the Local Natural Environmental and Art Conservation Unit. Their collaborative efforts aim to address the ongoing challenges in managing the coastal area while ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

These efforts are in line with the directives from the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, under the Department of Natural Environmental Management and Art. The department is preparing to roll out a conservation area plan for the fiscal year 2024, recognizing Hua Hin Beach as a natural site of significant conservation value as designated by the Cabinet on November 7, 1989.

The survey seeks to gather extensive data and feedback on the current environmental issues facing Hua Hin Beach.

