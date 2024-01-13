Fighter jets and fun: Children’s Day events held at Wing 5 Military Base in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A series of events and actives were held at the Wing 5 military base on Saturday (Jan 13) to mark Children’s Day in Thailand.

During the event, the Royal Thai Air Force showcased their combat tactics and flight performances, featuring the advanced Gripen aircraft, as part of the celebrations. The event, held at the aircraft parking area of Squadron 501, Wing 5, in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District, attracted numerous families who were eager to partake in the festivities.

Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, the Deputy Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, inaugurated the event, representing the Provincial Governor. Air Vice Marshal Pongchanin Nuchpraset, Commander of Wing 5, along with delegates from various government and private sector agencies, graced the occasion.

A range of activities captivated the attendees, including air base defense demonstrations, parachute jumps, air strike simulations, military canine shows, and flight unit disaster prevention and rescue operations. The highlight was a breathtaking performance by a Gripen fighter jet from Wing 7, based in Surat Thani, which left the children in awe.

Schools from the Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District were also involved, with students from over 10 schools showcasing their unique talents.

Competitions with prizes sponsored by various government entities added a competitive edge to the event.

Children and their families were also treated to an array of stalls selling a variety of children’s merchandise, such as model foam airplanes, clothing, and toys. A foam model of the F-15 jet emerged as a crowd favorite, priced at 65 baht each.

