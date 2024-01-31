Final opportunity for free Kayaking at Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center

The Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center in Pak Nam Pran is offering its last free kayaking sessions for this season in February.

This unique opportunity allows participants to experience the mangrove ecosystem up close along the scenic Klongkoy Canal.

The kayaking journey stretches over 1.5 kilometers, offering a rare chance to engage with the local environment in a way that is both educational and enjoyable.

Available only on select dates in February, the remaining slots for this season are on February 3, 4, and the final opportunity on February 17.

This activity has garnered significant attention for its educational value and the unique perspective it offers on the local mangrove ecosystem. The guided tours are conducted in both Thai and English, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Each session is limited to 10 participants, distributed across 5 kayaks.

The center emphasizes the importance of understanding and preserving mangroves. Participants will receive information about the ecosystem as they navigate the calm waters of the Klongkoy Canal. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote environmental awareness and appreciation for the natural beauty of the region.

Booking for the activity is essential, as spaces are limited.

Interested individuals can secure their spot by contacting the center at 032-632255 or through their Facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/SirinartCenter/

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/FpkYhJUkoH75JKpJ7

comments