Fingers crossed against a probable lockdown as PM warns about the situation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Public Health Ministry to be prepared for a probable new Covid-19 lockdown in case the pandemic spreads out of control.

He said on Monday that health officials were randomly testing migrant workers as far and as wide as possible. “Everyone shares the responsibility for this mistake.”

Everyone should cooperate with the government and health authorities in containing the spread of Covid-19 especially among migrant workers “or else a lockdown will become unavoidable,” he added.

PM Prayut also said he needed enough time to assess the Covid-19 situation, at least 7 days to decide whether the New Year countdown should be held or not.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the information gathered from the Samut Sakhon outbreak in the past 72 hours wasn’t sufficient to predict the situation during the upcoming holidays.

“It will probably take about seven days to tell, around Dec 28, so, it’s very hard to say at this point if celebrations should still be on or not,” Dr Taweesilp added.

Source: Bangkok Post

