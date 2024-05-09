Fire at landfill site in Hua Hin sparks health concerns as governor orders large scale response

The acrid smell that has filled the air over Hua Hin for several days is due to a fire at an old landfill site in Thap Thai, between Soi 102 and Soi 112.

On Wednesday (May 8), the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan ordered a large-scale mobilization of resources in response to the stubborn landfill fire that has been smoldering for five days.

The fire, which initially broke out on May 4, seemed to have been quelled by recent rains.

However, Hua Hin Today understands that by Wednesday morning, flames were again visible at the site.

This incident occurred at an old, disused landfill that spans over 20 rai in Moo 1, Nong Pranpuk, Thap Tai Subdistrict, releasing large volumes of smoke into the atmosphere and affecting air quality and public health across the area.

In a visit to the site on Wednesday evening, provincial governor Mr. Somkid Jantamarek, together with Hua Hin district officer Mr. Polkrit Pongwalaisin and several other local and provincial leaders, assessed the ongoing situation. They were briefed about the accumulated heat under the vast mound of garbage, which has been gathering for over a decade and now covered more than 20 rai.

The response team, in coordination with the Hua Hin Municipality and the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, has been working continuously in a bid to extinguish the fire and limit the impact for people living nearby. Excavators and backhoes have been deployed to clear access around the affected area, allowing municipal and other agency water trucks to spray water to dampen the flames and mitigate the smoke.

“We are bringing in additional heavy machinery, including at least six backhoes and over ten water trucks tomorrow, to manage the fire more effectively,” the governor stated. “The depth of the garbage is estimated at about five meters in some areas, and our approach includes opening up these mounds and directly targeting the hotspots.”

Environmental and health officials are closely monitoring the situation. The Pollution Control Department’s Regional Office 8 in Ratchaburi has deployed air quality monitoring equipment and officials claimed that despite the fire, the levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) in Hua Hin are within safe limits, at 17.0 µg/m³.

Despite these reassurances, local health impacts have been significant. “We have received reports of respiratory difficulties, red eyes, and chest tightness from the smoke,” said Dr. Wora Selawattanakul, a public health doctor in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. “We are particularly concerned about vulnerable populations and are prepared to take further action if the situation does not improve.”

To address immediate health concerns, local health personnel, alongside Mr. Pongkrit Pongwalaisin and Mrs. Usa Pongwalaisin, president of the Hua Hin Red Cross, visited affected residents. They distributed relief supplies and provided medical advice to those experiencing symptoms related to the smoke exposure.

Officials urge residents, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, to stay indoors when possible and keep windows closed to minimize exposure to the smoke.

