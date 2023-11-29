Fire destroys building at Rajamangala University of Technology in Hua Hin

A fire tore through a seminar building at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin’s Wang Klai Kangwon Campus on Wednesday, inflicting an estimated 3 million baht in damages.

The incident, which occurred around 1:00 PM on November 29, 2023, razed the Chalermphrakiat Seminar Building, a prominent four-story structure at the university.

Upon receiving the news, Police Lieutenant Colonel Nripohn Pritinon, from the Hua Hin Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, immediately coordinated a response.

Deputy Governor Adisak Noisuwan of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with Hua Hin District Officer Polkrit Puangwalaisin and the Hua Hin Police Station Chief Police Colonel Hongsaprom Visitchanachai, coordinated with Hua Hin Town Mayor Nopporn Vutikul to send over 30 fire trucks from nearby areas.eas.

The building, a large white four-story structure, had flames engulfing its roof, creating thick smoke. University professors and staff were seen frantically evacuating and saving their belongings.

Firefighters, working urgently due to strong winds that threatened to spread the fire, managed to control the blaze in about an hour without any injuries. An inspection revealed that the fire destroyed equipment, tables, chairs, computer equipment, LED screens, walls, and the roof, leaving only ruins. Preliminary estimates put the damage at around 3 million baht.

While preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit as the cause, provincial authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry to confirm the exact origins of the fire.

comments