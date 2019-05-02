Fire Ravages at Dhevan Dara Resort

Fire has engulfed 14 villas at a local resort, but all staff members and guests are safe. The fire at Dhevan Dara Resort and Spa started at 11.40am on Sunday. The fire appeared to have started in a patch of weeds outside the compound.

A Dhevan Dara villas and Resort close to the fence then caught fire, and the blaze spread to the villas, Police said more than 15 fire engines from Hua Hin, Pranburi and Cha-Am were called to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control in about two hours. The damage was preliminarily estimated to be at least 30 million baht.

Forensic police will determine the actual cause of the fire from evidence collected from the scene, Pol Maj Varodom Bairuea, chief of the Tourist Police in Hua Hin, said all guests were safe. However, the authorities have to wait for the technical staff officer to check for the exact cause again.

