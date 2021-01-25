First vaccine distribution set on 14 February

Larry Cadiz
(Photo: Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Thailand’s most awaited vaccination campaign against Covid-19 will finally start on Valentine’s Day, a senior health official announced on Monday. The vaccines will be supplied by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in a joint effort with Oxford University.

The first group to be inoculated with vaccines will include frontline health workers as well as selected government leaders, to gain public confidence.

“Feb. 14 is the planned date,” Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, an expert at the National Communicable Disease Committee, said by phone. “There are still a lot of factors to be considered, but we want to administer the vaccines as soon as they arrive.”

Thailand has ordered 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was recently approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

