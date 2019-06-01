Fixing Water Problems

Hin presided over the meeting to resolve the problem of water shortage due to laying down of new pipelines around the different areas in Hua Hin.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority has started laying these new pipelines throughout Hua Hin and nearby areas in order to increase the distribution of water and to ease the flow into drainage Mr. Prayut Yueannoowong, director of the Provincial Waterworks Authority and some private contractors discussed the problems caused by the project and finding solutions to minimise the dust in the air, soils being swept, swampy and bumpy roads let alone the inconvenience to road users while the pipes are being laid.

Warning lights should also be set up to avoid accidents especially during the night time. As for the areas of Khao Noi, Boh Fai and Samorprong, it is expected to be completed within the next 3 months. Upon the completion of this project, residents should be relieved of water shortage problems and occasional floods caused by blockade in the drainage.

