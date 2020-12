A sudden heavy rain on Monday night had caused many roads under submerged in the southern provinces of Songkhla and Phatthalung.

In Songkhla, the flood at the five-way junction in Nam Krachai connecting Muang, Hat Yai, Chana and Singha Nakhon districts was about 40 centimetres high, shocking residents after waking up on Tuesday morning.

The old Kanchanawanich road to Hat Yai was also under submerged causing many vehicles to park on the higher grounds along the road.

Source: Bangkok Post

