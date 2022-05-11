Flash flood warning issued for Prachuap Khiri Khan until May 17

People living in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been warned of severe weather, heavy rain and possible flash floods into next week.

According to announcement released on Tuesday (May 10) by the Office of National Water Resources, the forecasted heavy rainfall may result in flooding and flash flooding in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla until May 17.

The unsettled weather is the result of cyclone “Asni”, which while it will not have a direct impact on Thailand, will cause storms and heavy rain across many parts of the country, including the Gulf of Thailand and southern provinces.

People living in southern Thailand have been urged to prepare for torrential rain and flash floods and are advised to avoid traveling through any areas which are prone to flooding.

The Office of National Water Resources informs all relevant agencies to closely monitor weather conditions, particularly in flood prone areas and/or areas where rainfall exceeds 90 millimetres in a 24-hour period.

Reservoirs should also be closely monitored, while embankments alongside riverbanks should also be repaired to prevent possible flooding.

Personnel with the appropriate machinery and equipment should be on standby in order to provide immediate assistance should flooding occur.

Officials have also been told to regularly communicate the situation to residents, particularly those living in flood prone areas.

Officials should also be ready to evacuate residents if the need arises.

comments