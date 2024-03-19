Foodies, the Gala Dinner Chef’s Table event is not to be missed

Foodies – this unique event is a gastronomic journey that explores the origins of Phetchaburi and regional cuisine.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Phra Nakhon Khiri in Phetchaburi, this year’s festival introduces a unique foodie event that promises to transcend the ordinary dining experience.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Gala Dinner Chef’s Table is regional cuisine reimagined with a modern twist and international fusion.

This culinary event is set in the Rong Khon area of the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park and will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at 2,000 baht per person.

The evening’s highlight is the Phrippri Renaissance, a culinary celebration inspired by the royal cuisine of King Rama IV’s era, featuring local ingredients and reimagined as modern Thai cuisine. Chef Yo Kritnarong Chanplook from Run Juan Jai Local Cuisine in Tha Yang District will be presenting these dishes in a Chef’s Table format.

Additionally, a team of students from the Faculty of Management Science at Silpakorn University’s Phetchaburi Information Campus, drawing inspiration from King Rama V’s royal cuisine, will serve dishes prepared by Chef Tibet Thong Sue Tuen.

This collaboration also includes young baristas and chefs from Ratchaprachanukroh School 47 in Cha-am District, offering a modern Thai menu with an international flair.

Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional attire from the reigns of King Rama IV and V.

Menu

Welcome Drink: A refreshing drink of jasmine and Chulalongkorn rose-infused water, turned into tea with the addition of lemon and honey.

Amuse-Bouche: A creative take on Khao Chae, King Rama IV’s favored dish, served in a crisply fried rice cracker made from leftovers from the bottom of the pot and topped with Miang Nam Prik Pao.

Appetizer: A dish featuring Prik Phran from Nong Ya Plong District, Phetchaburi, used to make Jaew Dan, a Lao Song side dish, enhanced with Japanese Dashi seasoning and served with crispy pork.

Salad: A traditional spicy mango salad paired with sweet pork.

Soup: A rich broth made from Chinese herbs and simmered crab shells, thickened with crab meat and garnished with fish eggs.

Pasta: A unique Spaghetti Prawn Carbonara, enriched with creamy duck egg and finished with a salty egg yolk topping.

Complimentary: Crispy squid from Pak Nam Pranburi, lightly coated in flour and seasoning, served with a zesty lime mayonnaise.

Main Dish: A fusion of East and West with a Niçoise Pla Too Salad, a classic French salad with a twist, featuring deep-fried Pla Too (Indian Mackerel) and topped with a quail egg.

Dessert: A decadent selection including a Young Coconut muffin & Raspberry, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Crème Brûlée, accompanied by Dragon Blood tea and Chommanat flower.

This unique dining experience combines the rich heritage of Thai royal cuisine with contemporary culinary techniques, promising an unforgettable evening at the historic Phra Nakhon Khiri.

Reservations can be made by made here or by scanning the QR code below.

