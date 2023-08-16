FoodPanda delivery rider surrenders to police after robbing Hua Hin gold shop

A FoodPanda delivery rider who robbed a gold shop in Hua Hin has surrendered to police.

The suspect, 25-year-old Narinphat (surname withheld), was identified by police after they collected evidence from the crime scene and interviewed witnesses.

He was arrested on August 15, 2023, at Hua Hin Police Station.

Narinphat admitted to robbing the gold shop on August 1, 2023. He said he was in debt and needed money to pay off his loans. Dressed as a FoodPanda rider, he entered the shop, pretending to be interested in buying some gold necklaces. When the shop owner was not looking, he snatched four necklaces worth an estimated 300,000 THB and fled on a motorcycle.

Narinphat dropped two of the necklaces while he was fleeing.

Mr. Narinphat said that he had been working as a Food Panda rider for about a year, but his income was not enough to support his family. He had borrowed 50,000 baht from a friend to invest in renting amulets, but the amulets did not sell well. His friend was pressuring him to pay back the loan, so he became stressed and decided to rob the gold shop.

The police have confiscated the two necklaces that Narinphat sold and returned them to the shop owner. Narinphat will be charged with robbery and will be prosecuted in court.

In a statement, the police said that they are grateful to the public for their cooperation in this case. They also urged anyone who has information about other crimes to come forward and report it to the police.

