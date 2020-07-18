Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Foreign visitors still stranded in the kingdom due to the pandemic crisis will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Immigration Bureau chief said yesterday.

Those who are unable to leave Thailand would be given a grace period from August 1 to September 26 to apply to stay for a specified period, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, the bureau commissioner.

However, if they do not obtain extensions and are still in the country after September 26, they would face legal action and be blacklisted.

He urged foreigners to contact the bureau as soon as possible to prepare for their next steps before September 26 in order to avoid overcrowding.

Foreign visitors must specify their reasons and submit necessary documents when seeking to renew short-term visas, which will be granted for only 30 days, he added.

“If they are unable to return because there are no flights or due to lockdown measures in their countries, they must submit a proof. The granting of a short-stay visa will be made on a case-by-case basis.”

The Interior Ministry’s visa relief measures for foreign visitors would be submitted to the cabinet for approval next Tuesday. The bureau would later issue guidelines on how to apply for a visa extension and the required documents.

He said those who planned to return to their home countries did not need to contact the bureau but also had to leave Thailand by September 26.

WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham

Source: Bangkok Post

comments