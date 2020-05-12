Foreigners caught partying on Koh Samui

Twenty-four people, 22 foreigners and two Thai nationals, were arrested at a beer bar on Koh Samui island district on Sunday night for violating the emergency decree, police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by local residents, police and administrative officials led by Pol Lt Col Manoj Chanthiang, the deputy chief of Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, raided the La Bohemia bar beer in tambon Maret.

There were 22 foreigners and two Thai nationals on the premises. Many were partying, drinking and dancing.

Quentin Thioliet, a 24-year-old Frenchman, identified as the bar owner, had three Myanmar migrants working as waiters and only one of them had a work permit. On top of that, the bar was operating without a license.

The bar owner, his employees and all customers were charged with breaking the emergency decree, which prohibits restaurants selling alcohol and group gatherings.

WRITER: Supapong Chaolan

Source: Bangkok Post

