Foreigners in Hua Hin urged to follow Hua Hin Hospital Facebook page

Foreigners in Hua Hin have been urged to follow the Hua Hin Hospital Facebook page, in order to receive updates about the vaccine rollout in the province.

Hua Hin Today understands that more updates regarding vaccine registrations, schedules and appointments will be shared in English on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Hua Hin Hospital is Hua Hin’s principal vaccination centre and its Facebook page can be found here: https://web.facebook.com/pagehuahinhospital





The news comes as health officials are set to launch an online system so foreigners in Hua Hin can register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

comments