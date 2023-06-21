Formal opening of new Phetchaburi Immigration office in Cha Am

The formal opening ceremony of the new Phetchaburi Immigration office in Cha Am took place on June 16.

While the office has been operational since March, the ceremony served as an official inauguration of the building, showcasing its modern facilities and improved services.

Presided over by Pol. Lt. Gen. Phakphoom Phumiphipat, the Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, the opening ceremony was also attended by Mrs. Wanpen Mangsri, the Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi province, and Pol. Col. Ronthap Sawaka, the Commander of Phetchaburi Immigration.

The event also saw the presence of military personnel, police officers, and officials from both the government and private sectors.

Situated in Cha Am, the new Phetchaburi Immigration Office falls under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Bureau’s 3rd Immigration Office and holds administrative authority within the Phetchaburi province. The head of the office, who holds the rank of Police Colonel, oversees its operations.

Previously, the Phetchaburi Immigration shared facilities with the Prachuap Khiri Khan office at Queen Sirikit Park, 19 Rai in Hua Hin. This arrangement meant that expatriates residing in Cha Am had to travel to Hua Hin for their 90-day reports, visa renewals, and extensions of stay.

Subsequently, on 1 September 2016, the office was relocated to Tha Yang District, Phetchaburi province, in a commercial building located on Phetkasem Road, owned by Mr. Chalermchai Sombatthaweepon, who granted the use of the premises without charge.

However, in a bid to better cater to the increasing demands and provide services more efficiently, the Immigration Bureau allocated a budget of 26,990,000 Baht for the construction of a new immigration building in Cha Am.

The new office, constructed on a 7 rai plot of government land at 55 Moo 2, Khao Yai Sub-district, boasts a three-story reinforced concrete and steel structure, covering a usable area of approximately 2,226 square meters and comprising 21 rooms.

Following its completion on February 14, 2023, the new Phetchaburi Immigration building commenced its operations on March 20, 2023.

The facility features spacious working areas and state-of-the-art amenities, providing a conducive environment for immigration officers to carry out their official duties more efficiently.

The opening of the new Phetchaburi Immigration Office has been warmly welcomed by the expatriate community in Cha Am, as it eliminates the need for journeys to Tha Yang for routine immigration matters.

With the expanded scope of services and improved facilities, expats can now conveniently file their 90-day reports and handle visa renewals and extensions of stay closer to their place of residence.

Anyone who needs to visit Phetchaburi Immigration are reminded that appointments can be made online.

📍 : https://maps.app.goo.gl/YVeKXR9vUYXnGfmA7?g_st=ic

