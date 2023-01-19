Free EV shuttle van service available at BluPort during Chinese New Year

During Chinese New Year, a free shuttle van service will operate in Hua Hin.

Blúport Hua Hin has partnered with Energy Absolute Public Company Limited to offer a free EV shuttle van service from January 19-29, 2023.

This is the first 100% electric pickup truck made in Thailand.

Under the concept of “Respect Environment” and registered as the first 100% electric pickup truck in Thailand.

There are routes as follows:

Start Blu Port Hua Hin

📍Point 1 the parking spot in front of The Square Blúport Hua Hin.

📍Point 2 the parking spot in front of the clock tower.

📍Point 3 the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

📍Point 4 Vana Nava Water Jungle.

📍Point 5 Holiday Inn Vana Nava Resort.

**End of drive back to Blúport Hua Hin**

⏰ Service hours (depart from Blúport Hua Hin)

11.00 | 15.00 | 19.00

