Free EV shuttle van service available at BluPort during Chinese New Year

During Chinese New Year, a free shuttle van service will operate in Hua Hin.
Blúport Hua Hin has partnered with Energy Absolute Public Company Limited to offer a free EV shuttle van service from January 19-29, 2023.
This is the first 100% electric pickup truck made in Thailand.
Under the concept of “Respect Environment” and registered as the first 100% electric pickup truck in Thailand.
There are routes as follows:
Start Blu Port Hua Hin
📍Point 1 the parking spot in front of The Square Blúport Hua Hin.
📍Point 2 the parking spot in front of the clock tower.
📍Point 3 the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.
📍Point 4 Vana Nava Water Jungle.
📍Point 5 Holiday Inn Vana Nava Resort.
**End of drive back to Blúport Hua Hin**
⏰ Service hours (depart from Blúport Hua Hin)
11.00 | 15.00 | 19.00