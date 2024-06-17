Free event in Hua Hin to address major changes in Thai tax legislation

Business Class Asia is hosting a free event to discuss the most significant changes to Thai tax legislation in decades and their implications for onshore and offshore tax planning.

The event, titled “Income Tax & Estate Planning Briefing for Globally Mobile/Focused Thai Residents,” will be held on June 21, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

The new regulations mark a shift in how foreign income is taxed in Thailand. Previously, foreign income was only taxable if remitted within the same year it was earned. Under the new rules, foreign income will be taxed if an individual has been a resident in Thailand for at least 180 days during the assessment year and if the income earned overseas from January 1, 2024, is brought into Thailand in a year when the individual spends more than 180 days in the country.

This issue has sparked considerable discussion within the expat community since the news of the impending changes broke last year. The upcoming event aims to provide clarity and guidance on structuring corporate and personal finances in light of these changes.

Participants will hear from expert speakers, including Steve Wilson, who will address “Thai Taxation of Foreign Source Income,” and Richard Knight, who will discuss “Protecting You, Your Family, Your Future.” The event will focus on presenting the facts and offering pragmatic solutions for tax efficiency through straightforward, compliant strategies.

The event is free to attend. Interested individuals can register here: https://www.businessclassasia.com/income-estate-planning-21-june-2024/

