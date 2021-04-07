Free mineral water service point opened at Hua Hin District Office

A new mineral water service point has been opened outside Hua Hin District Office.

On Wednesday (7 April), Dr Punlop Singhaseni, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over the opening ceremony of the mineral water service point, which has been installed to help reduce the cost of living for people in Hua Hin and serve as a drinking water service point for commuters.

The installation of the water point follows a pilot project carried out by the Department of Groundwater Resources Region 8 (Ratchaburi) which studied the groundwater distribution points at 24 different locations across the region, including Hua Hin.

People can take their own containers to the water point and fill them free of charge, Dr Punlop said.

In the opening ceremony, the provincial governor distributed mineral water to representatives of various agencies and he also drank the water from the service point to demonstrate it is clean and safe to drink.

Dr Punlop explained that the province experiences some of the least amount of rainfall of anywhere in Thailand.

By tapping into the groundwater, the water service point can help to minimise the impact of drought during the dry season.

comments