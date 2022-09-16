Free Pfizer vaccines available at Huay Mongkol Temple Sept 30

Health officials have announced that free Prizer vaccines will be administered at Huay Mongkol Temple on September 30.

The vaccines will be available to anyone who needs a first dose of booster shot, over the age of 18, regardless of nationality.

The vaccinations will begin at 09.00-14.00 or until the vaccine stocks run out.

Mr. Janewit Plisak, acting public health officer, Hua Hin District said that COVID-19 situation in the province is improving with only a handful of cases now reported each day.

Despite this, the public health office in Hua Hin District continues to provide covid vaccination services in order to help people obtain immunity against the virus.

Everyone who is given a vaccine at Huay Mongkol Temple will receive a special Luang Pu Thuat amulet.

The vaccines will take place on the pavilion in front of the Luang Pu Thuat statue.

