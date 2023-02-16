Free Stray Dog and Cat Sterilisation Clinic Returns to Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

The People and Animals Thailand (PAT) clinic will offer free sterilisation and vaccinations for dogs and cats in the area to help manage the population and reduce the suffering of street animals.

The People and Animals Thailand (PAT) clinic helped more than 6,000 dogs and cats when it first opened in 2019, before it was sadly forced to close due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the free sterilisation and vaccination clinic is re-opening to once again help thousands of Thailand’s street animals and help tackle the overpopulation of street cats and dogs in the local areas.

Photographs show the clinic’s life-improving work in action, with the PAT team, volunteers and members of the local community joining forces to help the area’s street animals.

Located between Hua Hin and Cha Am, the clinic will use a purpose-built operating theatre and modern surgical techniques to desex and vaccinate around 200-300 street animals per month. The efficient veterinary team is able to operate on animals and return them to their area on the very same day.

Vaccinating street dogs and cats is essential in helping to tackle the spread of deadly diseases like rabies, which can affect both animals and humans.

And the clinic’s spay and neuter programme will help to humanely manage the local population of street animals. The harsh reality for street animals in Thailand means that kittens and puppies are unlikely to survive their first few weeks of life, with the majority of newborns succumbing to starvation, disease, road accidents, or other horrible deaths.

The clinic says that if fewer animals are born on the street, then less will be born into a short life of misery. Less feral dogs and cats also helps to diminish the impact on local endangered wildlife such as birds and small mammals.

The re-opening of the clinic is a partnership between Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT), a 200-acre sanctuary located in Phetchaburi, Thailand, and Dogs Trust Worldwide, part of the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and with extensive international experience.

“Our aim with the clinic is to work with the community to reduce the suffering of homeless animals and prevent unwanted kittens and puppies being born on the streets,” says Edwin Wiek, founder of WFFT.

“The clinic helped thousands of animals back in 2019, and now we’re ready to build on that progress to continue to help stray animal populations and improve the lives of both people and animals.”

“We are very excited about this project which will lead to a healthy and happy population of dogs and therefore a harmonious relationship between the community and the animals,” says a spokesperson for Dogs Trust. “We wish PAT clinic the greatest of success!”

