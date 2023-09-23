From grape to glass: Inside Hua Hin’s wine surge with Monsoon Valley

One of the vanguards of Hua Hin’s blossoming wine scene is Monsoon Valley, the vineyard located in Hua Hin District.

In a recent interview, Guido Campigotto, the general manager of F&B at Monsoon Valley, shed light on the growth of Hua Hin’s wine culture.

“Over the last two decades, Thailand and in particular Hua Hin, due to the vicinity of the vineyard, has seen 10 to 15% growth in wine interest,” said Guido, citing research from Wine and Spirit IQ Magazine.

The uptick is especially notable among younger, affluent Thai citizens with disposable income, eager to delve deeper into the nuances of wine. However, it’s only in recent years that locals have begun to appreciate the potential of home-grown products. This recognition stems largely from wineries like Monsoon Valley and Gran Monte in Khao Yai, which have been producing award-winning wines that hold their own on the global stage.

RELATED: Hua Hin Wine Expo set to dazzle this November

Monsoon Valley’s commitment to fostering wine appreciation doesn’t stop at their vineyard gates. Guido highlighted their various initiatives to engage with the community, from offering tours of their wine-making facilities in Samut Sakorn to educational sessions led by their own wine maker. These tours, limited to 30 people, culminate in interactive wine tastings and workshops.

For those who enjoy wine-related events, Guido discussed some of Monsoon Valley’s recent activities. “Coinciding with our annual harvest, we’ve introduced an event where guests can participate in grape production from a select area,” he mentioned. In addition to this, the vineyard frequently hosts events that blend interesting and great tasting food pairings, from Thai to Western cuisine, with their in-house wines.

To ensure harmony between their food offerings and wines, Monsoon Valley has embraced the trend of sourcing local.

“We’ve incorporated cheeses from Chiang Mai, cold cuts produced right here in Hua Hin, and even our own wine-infused ingredients,” said Guido. Moreover, their recent addition, Don Brusco, is tailored to complement Thai flavors, boasting fruitiness and subtle effervescence that pairs splendidly with exotic recipes.

For newcomers to Monsoon Valley’s offerings, Guido recommends starting with their best-seller, the White Shiraz, a Rosé wine ideal for any time of the day. He also pointed to their distinctively Thai-produced Merlot, a rarity that wine enthusiasts shouldn’t miss.

Wrapping up, Guido emphasized the importance of Hua Hin’s growing wine culture. “The presence of a local vineyard is a boon for international tourism,” he said.

“Over the past four years, I’ve observed a surge in new wine shops that enhance the Royal Riviera’s reputation as a destination of sun, sand, sea, and elegance. Monsoon Valley is looking forward to being an integral part of this exciting evolution.”

comments