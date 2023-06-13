From holiday home to thriving business: The inspiring journey of ‘Mr M’ and Ferior Interior in Hua Hin

What was supposed to be a one week holiday trip to Indonesia in the beginning of 2020 turned into a life changing event for Morten Soegaard and his family.

The pandemic put a halt for the Soegaard family to return to their home based in Shanghai so they decided to reroute their plans and stay in their holiday home south of Hua Hin until further notice. Weeks turned into months and with that a life that they could never have imagined.

The lockdown seemed to increasingly make it difficult for them to return to their lives as they’ve known it for the past 17 years. The Soegaard family was stranded in Thailand and had to make a decision.

At the same time, Morten was facing the challenges of working remotely for a Danish based company with a subsidiary in Shanghai, without having the possibility of physically quality controlling the work due to the travel restrictions.

As time passed, Morten and his wife found themselves juggling a few ideas.

Morten or “Mr. M” as the locals call him is a man of all trades. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to numerous ventures, everything from creating convenience stores for petrol stations in Ukraine and Russia to having a company offering sailing trips with a historical, wooden sailing boat in Denmark and now the latest being Ferior Interior, a Hua Hin based furniture company.

The idea of creating an interior company in Hua Hin, sparked when the Soegaard family had to refurbish their holiday home into a permanent residence.

They soon realized that there was room for another furniture company and the idea became a realization on 1st October 2020 when Ferior Interior opened the doors to their 3 storey showroom on Petchkasem road.

Starting out with one furniture line, the company gradually extended the supply by adding more furniture within a short period of time.

Visitors would also have the possibility to inspect their potential purchase and while enjoying a delicious pastry at the in-house café MY Honeypie. The concept expanded even further when the opportunity of adding custom made kitchens as part of their products arose. The kitchens quickly became one of their best sellers.

The original vision of becoming a turn key supplier started to take form and with feedback from clients about the simplicity of having one supplier was a confirmation for Morten that he was on the right path.

Today, Ferior Interior is catering towards hotels, schools, condominium complexes, fitness centers and private residences with their holistic eye for interior design and manufacturing. With their own factory in Bangkok, Ferior Interior has no limitations in what is possible which also reflects the company’s tagline – “Your imagination, our creation”.

With a dedicated, creative and skilled team, the company has grown beyond what was forecasted. Their success story has led them to serving a clientele not only based in Hua Hin but all over Thailand, for instance in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and on Koh Samui.

Ferior Interior is certainly making dreams come true with their high quality, custom made furniture and interior design.

🌎 feriorinterior.com

📧 morten@feriorinterior.com

📱 facebook.com/feriorinterior

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/a8JjDRiLuVBy8yqs6

comments