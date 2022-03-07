From Hua Hin to Qatar: Chiva-Som takes its leading wellness brand to the Middle East

Thailand’s leading wellness brand Chiva-Som, which operates its flagship resort in Hua Hin, is set to take its unique offering to the Middle East.

The Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som will be Qatar’s largest wellness destination when it officially opens on March 29 and will feature the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

The resort, which has been developed by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties, will be managed by Chiva-Som.

Zulal Wellness Resort will offer two wellness brands:

Zulal Serenity is the adults-only area of the resort for guests aged 16 and above, with 60 rooms and suites offering a calming backdrop to individual journeys of wellness. Programmes are tailored to individual health needs, whether for relaxation, detox, weight management or fitness, with seven programmes on offer for adults. Extensive wellness facilities include thermal and hydrotherapy suites, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa suites, a well-equipped gymnasium, exercise studios, a state-of-the-art physiotherapy studio and an aesthetics centre.

Zulal Discovery caters to guests seeking family experiences and to make wellness an integral part of the family bond, with programmes customised for multi-generations and specific age groups. Facilities have been designed by child and family specialists to bring families together. Accommodation is offered in a range of set-ups across 120 rooms and suites.

At Zulal Wellness Resort, guests embark on wellness retreats which are personalised to their health needs and lifestyle goals. All wellness retreats are inclusive of accommodation, all meals, a health and wellness consultation, daily treatments, and unlimited access to wellness facilities and group activities. And with a digital-detox policy in public areas, the vastness of the desert surrounding, and the ocean within view from every room, guests are able to fully disconnect and naturally re-energise.

Family programmes are centred around wellness for the whole family, teaching children the value of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle with age-appropriate developmental activities. While younger children are encouraged to explore, with nature-based outings, arts and crafts, older children spend their time being active, with kayaking, dancing and personal training. Balancing physical, mental and emotional elements of wellness, they will also be introduced to meditation and healthy cuisines. Retreats are divided by age groups, with four for children, and more for parents and grandparents.

Chiva-Som is renowned for its healthy cuisine innovation and presentation and, as part of the holistic wellness experience, Zulal Wellness Resort will also feature high-standard Arabian, Mediterranean and fine dining restaurants. Menus are bespoke, nutritious, and include halal and vegan selections, created using premium natural ingredients. Guests are guaranteed a transformative culinary journey, which can be continued long after they return home, with the help of dedicated nutrition consultants. There are also dedicated children’s menus to encourage a healthy approach to food from a young age, while children can take part in cooking classes to learn how to cook healthy food at home with a Zulal chef to maintain wellbeing in daily life.

Eng. Nasser Matar Al Kawari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “We are pleased to be launching Zulal Wellness Resort and partnering with the internationally renowned Chiva-Som. Zulal Wellness Resort will be a leading destination in Qatar, welcoming guests from across the globe who are passionate about their health and wellbeing. It is our aim to become the destination of choice for TAIM therapies, which are deeply rooted in Qatari and wider Arab culture”.

Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, says, “We are delighted to partner with Msheireb Properties in managing this groundbreaking new resort in Qatar. At Chiva-Som, we believe in a holistic approach to wellness, drawing on the indigenous traditions of each destination. Zulal Wellness Resort continues Chiva-Som’s journey of pioneering and sustainable development, bringing a contemporary take on ancient wellness practices and incorporating them into the over 400 wellness treatments we offer at the resort for complete wellbeing and life transformation”.

Chiva-Som has been operating its flagship resort in Hua Hin for 26 years and is known as a global leader in wellness and lifestyle transformation.

In 2020, Chiva-Som Hua Hin was named Asia’s Best Wellness Retreat and Thailand’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards.

comments