Get ready to groove: Here’s why Little Spain’s Thursday jazz nights are the talk of the town

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and loved ones, and head over to Little Spain every Thursday for a night filled with great music and delectable Spanish cuisine.

You don’t need us to tell you that Little Spain restaurant in Hua Hin is the go-to place for Spanish cuisine lovers, offering a wide range of authentic Spanish dishes, tapas, and drinks.

And now, they have taken their offerings up a notch with their updated jazz night event.

The popular jazz night at Little Spain is set to take place every Thursday at the all new time from 7:30 pm to 10 pm, giving guests even more opportunity to enjoy some live music while relishing some scrumptious Spanish food.

The jazz band, “Have a Good Time,” will be performing live music covering jazz, soul, and R&B genres.

Expect soulful renditions of your favourite jazz tunes in Little Spain’s intimate garden setting.

Little Spain’s jazz night promises to offer a great ambiance with the perfect blend of live music and delicious Spanish cuisine. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or just looking for a place to unwind, Little Spain’s jazz night is an ideal choice.

The restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere makes it a perfect venue for a night out with friends or a romantic dinner with your special someone.

Guests can indulge in some of Little Spain’s signature dishes such as paella, gazpacho, chorizo, ibérico ham or the delicious figs with red wine sauce, while enjoying the lively tunes of the Have a Good Time band.

The new timings of the jazz night make it even more convenient for guests to plan their visit to Little Spain.

The new 7:30pm start time means that guests can head out for an early dinner and catch the live music performance while sipping on some refreshing sangrias.

If you are a fan of Spanish cuisine and live music, then Little Spain’s jazz night is an event you don’t want to miss.

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just want a place to unwind and enjoy a memorable evening, head over to Little Spain every Thursday for a night filled with great food, drinks, and jazz.

Not to be missed specials at Little Spain

Outside of its regular menu, Little Spain has some excellent daily and midweek specials that offer excellent value and are well worth taking advantage of.

Tuesday: Paella night from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, you can enjoy 2 tapas dishes of your choice, a paella for two people and 1 litre of Sangria for 1,590 THB.

Thursday: Jazz Night with live music from ‘Have a Good Time’ – great food alongside great live music – what’s not to like?

Sunday: Enjoy Sunday brunch at Little Spain from 12:30pm. Brunch includes 1 set of 6 tapas plus 1 bottle of bubbles for 1,590 THB. A la carte is also available. With its delightful Spanish cuisine, warm ambiance, this is your new Sunday hangout.

Daily: Happy hour! Buy one get one free beer and cocktails every day at Little Spain from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Nestled away off Soi 102, Little Spain is located just 5 kilometers from downtown Hua Hin and less than 2 kilometers from the BluPort shopping mall.

📞 0808912595

📩 littlespainhuahin@gmail.com

FB: littlespainhuahin

