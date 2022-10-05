Get your groove on at the 70’s Disco Fever Night at Le Jardin (Oct 8)

Polish your platforms and fish out those flares for what promises to be a fun filled night at Le Jardin this coming Saturday (Oct 8).

Experience a night of all your favourite 70’s disco hits with DJ Steve Johnston from Surf 102.5FM live!

Party on down from 7pm to 11pm in Le Jardin’s flower power grotto.

There will be prizes for the best dressed, judged by Richard from Surf 102.FM, plus burgers, hot dogs and salads.

Put on your gladdest rags and your dancing shoes and boogie the night away.

Win dining vouchers worth THB 3,000 and products from ItalAsia.

For table bookings and reservations call Carl on 094 7350680

📍 Le Jardin

📱 Le Jardin Hua Hin

