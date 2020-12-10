Giant python caught in fresh water

On 7 Dec, a fisherman was trawling along a canal in Chachoengsao province when something heavy got caught in his fishing net.

To his surprise, it was a 4-metre long wild python that was in the net. Wattana Saborlum (42) immediately paddled his boat ashore, unfortunately dragging the giant python with him.

Wattana called the Thakam Recue Team and when they arrived at the waterway in Bangpakong district, the team cut lose the snake, put it in the safe box and took it back and release it in the forest.

Source: Pattaya Mail

