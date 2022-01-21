GM of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort takes up new role in Koh Samui

Michael Janssen has left his role of general manager at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort after almost five years.

Michael has been appointed general manager at Kimpton Kitalay Samui where he will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s operations and spearheading its strategy and growth development.

Michael, who has worked for IHG Hotels & Resorts for more than 20 years, had a wide ranging remit during his time in Hua Hin, which included managing Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, as well as a number of other resorts in southern Thailand such as the InterContinental resorts in both Phuket and Koh Samui.

Located on Choeng Mon Beach, just minutes away from the Koh Samui International Airport, Kimpton Kitalay Samui is the island’s newest luxury beach front hotel.

Speaking about Kimpton Kitalay Samui, Michael said: “Koh Samui is renowned for its breath-taking beauty and village living, and this inspires the immersive guest experiences – our take on the return of Samui’s way of life, at the resort. We are also offering Kimpton’s signature perks including a nightly-hosted Social Hour, the brand’s industry-leading Kimpton Pets Programme, and an approachable luxury experience fuelled by a team who champions heartfelt, human connections”.

