Go butterfly watching near Hua Hin and Cha-am until mid-June

One of the best places in Thailand to watch butterflies is located just a one and half hour drive from Hua Hin and Cha-am.

From now until about mid-June scores of butterflies can be seen at the Ban Krang campsite in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

The camp is located about 35 kilometres from Kaeng Krachan reservoir and is home to as many as 200 different species.

The best time to see the butterflies is from 11am to noon, when the sun is at its peak and the butterflies are most active.

Butterfly watching at the camp is a really nice activity, especially for youngsters.

While there are not as many butterflies as previous years, there’s still more than enough to take some great photos and have a good day out.

Take a day trip to Ban Krang, see the butterflies, explore some of the nearby trails and enjoy the stunning countryside and nature.

There is a charge of 30 baht for each car.

Like all national parks in Thailand, entrance fees apply:

Thai nationals: Adult 60 baht. Children 30 baht.

Foreigners: Adults 300 Baht. Children 150 Baht.

For more information : 032-772-311

📍 Location : https://goo.gl/maps/QQNb5DoxGV1dp7AF6

ℹ️ You can find more info about Ban Krang campsite here

