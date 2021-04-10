Google Maps now displays COVID-19 infections in Hua Hin

Google Maps is now displaying the location of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin.

Google Maps introduced its so-called ‘COVID layer’ feature last year in order to display local infection rates to users.

The feature informs users on how the virus is spreading locally so they can plan ahead before travelling to a location.

The feature details where infections are rising or declining by using a colour coded system with grey being the lowest and dark red signalling when there have been more than 40 local cases.

Google says it uses “multiple authoritative sources” to source the relevant information on the number of infections, understood to be official data from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

The feature is part of Google’s effort to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As global communities respond to COVID-19, we’ve heard from public health officials that the same type of aggregated, anonymized insights we use in products such as Google Maps could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the tech giant said when the feature launched last year.

“These Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.

“The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.”

The news comes after 87 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Hua Hin on Friday.

People in Hua Hin can see the COVID-19 infections on Google Maps here

This post was re-published with permission from Thaivisa.com

comments