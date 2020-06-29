Govt extends emergency decree for another month

The Centre for Covid-a9 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced the extension of the emergency decree to one more month, until July 31.

It said that the extension was necessary as other businesses will start to reopen and since more domestic travels are allowed. Schools around the country will also resume on Wednesday, July 1st.

The decision was made during today’s meeting of the centre and the cabinet chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Prae Sakaowan | Coconuts Media

