Govt pledged 3,000 baht one-time payment for elderly, infant and the disabled

The Thai government has vowed to provide a 3,000 baht Covid-19 handout to the country’s elderly, infant and disabled citizens. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security announces that the payment will be made to unaided sectors of the community and estimated to around 6 million eligible people.

Each person is entitled to a one-time payment of 3,000 baht, which will be paid through their bank accounts recorded on the Ministry’s database.

Certain categories of individuals who have already received from Covid-19 aid will be excluded from the payment. These include self-employed and informal workers, those who are state welfare card holders, and those who have been part of the farmers’ compensation campaign.

