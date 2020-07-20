Govt satisfied with current suppression of Covid-19 despite reopening of nightlife venues

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, says that despite his primary concerns, there has been no new reports of new local transmissions following the resuming of nightlife businesses at the beginning of this month. Dr. Taweesin admits that many medical experts, including himself, had been doubtful about the move.

However, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he was anxious for people to return to work. Such places like Pattaya, where nearly 80% of businesses are in the entertainment and hospitality sector. Dr. Taweesin says that almost 3 weeks after the reopening of nightlife venues, Thailand has not seen any new cases of transmission across the country.

Nevertheless, nightlife venues are still required to close at midnight. A number of business owners are anxious to have this restriction eased, saying that their takings have gone through a massive hit as result of the crisis.

