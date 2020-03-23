Grab Food launches ‘contactless delivery

Last Friday, March 20, GrabFood announces the “contactless delivery” to ensure the hygiene and health of customers during the Covid-19 crisis. Tarin Thaniyavarn of Grab Thailand says, “Grab has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to execute any necessary measures to promote safety standards for everyone involved.”

GrabFood and its restaurant providers have also reevaluated safety guidelines…

• Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow customers’ directions via an in-app chat

as to where to deliver their order.

• Safety guidelines in food preparation and packaging.

• Customers are advised to make payments via GrabPay to reduce the transmission risk.

Drivers will inform the customer know when they arrive, place their orders where instructed and wait for the customers to come out and collect them. Both are to maintain a 2-metre distance apart.

If cashless payment isn’t available, the customer should place cash in an envelope and leave it where the order was placed.

Customers can be assured that every step of food preparation in all partner restaurants is safe and clean.

By: Anukul

Source & photo: The Nation