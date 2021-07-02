June 24th was the grand opening of ‘Century 21 wisdom’ by Ms Chayanisa Thanichananan, director of CRB 36, as the operator. It was a welcome opening presided over by Mr Suwit Rlianrungruang the former Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, other guests were Mr Jeerawat Prahmanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality and Ms.Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin & Cha-am Tourism Business Association and the members of the Rotary Club of Hua Hin came to join as well.

The real estate industry of the 21st Century will be driven by a ‘customer service culture’ and Century 21 will lead this evolutionary process. They are there to offer you valuable and honest advice when you need it so that you can navigate the best path through the process, and as they know the marketplace, the buyers, sellers and neighbourhoods, but most importantly they know how to put their clients» needs first.

Their state-of-the-art sales tools and technology is here to make your journey easier and more direct to your final goal. When you come to Century 21, you’ll be in control of your sale or purchase and we’ll help you get the best result possible. ‘Century 21 wisdom’ is located at Hua hin soi 51/6 or opposite Jek Piek restaurant, or Call: 062-162 9966, Line: 064-261 5626.

