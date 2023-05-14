GranMonte Vineyard and Winery Launch in Hua Hin at SOM’S TABLE

From mountain range to seaside. GranMonte, Thailand’s only GI Certified wine of KhaoYai will launch their widest range available in Hua Hin at SOM’S Table by Chef Som Jutamas Theantae.

To celebrate the GranMonte Vineyard and Winery range at SOM’S TABLE, guests are welcome to discover the widest selection of GranMonte wines available in Hua Hin at SOM’S TABLE on the garden terrace.

The event offers 8 vintages of GranMonte vintage wines for tasting, accompanied by sumptuous 8 special kinds of “SOM’S TABLE” gourmet canapés by Chef Som Jutamase Theantae at only 1,290 thb ++ per person. The team from GranMonte Vineyard and Winery will co hosting the event providing valuable and informative wine education to their wine-loving and wine curious guests. The multi award-winning winery is the first to receive the GI certification for the Khao Yai region. #KhaoYaiWine

This delicious event will take place on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Guests are welcome to also pre-book tables prior to the event if they wish to further enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Som Jutamas Theantae’s menu. The first dinner service will start at 6:15 pm.

But that’s not all – those who attend the event will receive a special discount for any bottles purchased at the launch. And if you’re a SOM’S TABLE dine-in guest, you’ll also receive a special discount for the evening of the event!

Don’t miss out on the chance to taste and take home your new favourite GranMonte wines – which will be available for both dine-in and retail takeaway at SOM’S TABLE onwards.

Booking is a must to enjoy an evening of delicious wine, food, and company at SOM’S TABLE!

Join us for a delectable afternoon at SOM’S TABLE to discover the widest selection of GranMonte wines available in Hua Hin! Taste 8 vintages of GranMonte wines and indulge in sumptuous 8 special kinds of “SOM’S TABLE” gourmet canapés by Chef Som Jutamas Theantae for only 1,290 thb ++ per person. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the garden terrace of SOM’S TABLE, Hua Hin, Kao Tao.

Co-hosted by the expert team from GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, this event offers valuable wine education and an opportunity to explore the first winery to receive the Geographical Indication certification for wines from Thailand’s Khao Yai region. #GranMonteWines #KhaoYaiWine #WineOfThailand

And here’s more: guests who attend the event will receive a special discount on any bottles for takeaway purchased. If you plan to continue into the night, guests may pre-book a table for dinner and indulge in A La Carte, Carte Blanche Menu by the renowned Chef Som Jutamas, plus receive a discount on the GranMonte labels exclusively for the evening.

If you wish to book dinner after the wine tasting event, table bookings are a must!

First dinner seating starts from 6:15pm.

*The wine tasting event will strictly end by 6:00pm.

Event details:

SOM’S TABLE Wine Tasting with GranMonte Vineyard and Winery.

Date: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

TIme: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: The garden terrace of SOM’S TABLE, Hua Hin, Kao Tao.

Includes 8 wines to taste + sumptuous 8 special kinds of “SOM’S TABLE” gourmet canapés

*Please indicate in message if you also wish to book a table from 6:15pm

Bookings and inquiries:

comments